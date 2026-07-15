Excise officials arrest four, seize ganja in Hyderabad raids

In the first operation, Excise officials conducted a raid in Kondapur and arrested two persons

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Excise officials arrest four, seize ganja in Hyderabad raids
Excise officials arrest four, seize ganja in Hyderabad raids

Hyderabad: The Excise Enforcement officials arrested four people from Kondapur and Kapra for allegedly peddling drugs and seized ganja from their possession.

In the first operation, Excise officials conducted a raid in Kondapur and arrested two persons, identified as Patangi Sai Kiran, 29, and Sheetala Sai Harshith, 22.

Over two kilogram of ganja was seized from their possession. The contraband and the accused were handed over to the Kondapur Excise Station for further legal action.

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In a different operation at Green Park Enclave, Sadan Vihar, Kapra officials caught two persons allegedly selling ganja packets and seized 28 packets of the contraband from them.

The accused allegedly procured the ganja from Maharashtra, repackaged it into smaller packets, and sold it to customers. The officials also seized a weighing machine and mobile phones from them.

The accused were identified as T Venkatesh, 19, and P Bhanu Prakash, 21. The accused, along with the seized ganja and other material, were handed over to the Kapra Excise Station for further investigation.

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