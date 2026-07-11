Hyderabad woman held for home-run ganja racket, Rs 10L drugs seized

Following the operation, the suspect, along with the seized ganja, was handed over to the Excise Station at Hayathnagar.

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Hyderabad woman held for home-run ganja racket, Rs 10L drugs seized
Hyderabad woman held for home-run ganja racket, Rs 10L drugs seized

Hyderabad: Excise officials on Saturday, July 11, arrested a woman for allegedly operating a ganja distribution network from her residence in Hayathnagar and seized 14.135 kg of the contraband, valued at over Rs 10 lakh.

The suspect, identified as Bajrang Renuka Bai, was allegedly procuring ganja from Odisha and supplying it to customers in Hayathnagar, Vanasthalipuram and other parts of the city.

Acting on credible information, a team led by LB Nagar District Task Force (DTF) Circle Inspector Satyanarayana Rao conducted a raid at House No. 31, Road No. 9, Jakkadi Colony, Saheb Nagar.

Subhan Bakery

Following the operation, the suspect, along with the seized ganja, was handed over to the Excise Station at Hayathnagar for further investigation and legal action under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.

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