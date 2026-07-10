Hyderabad man beaten to death by friends over ganja dispute

Hyderabad: A dispute over ganja dealings, coupled with allegations of inappropriate messages sent to a woman, allegedly led to the murder of a 22-year-old man under the Hayathnagar police limits on Wednesday, July 8.

The deceased, identified as Nishani Suhas, was a resident of Pasumamula village in Hayathnagar mandal. According to police, Suhas was addicted to ganja and had allegedly turned to peddling the drug to finance his addiction.

Police said Suhas had earlier lived with his mother, Nandini, in Secunderabad, where he developed the addiction. Following the death of her husband and after marrying off her daughter, Nandini shifted to Pasumamula in an attempt to help her son overcome his drug dependency.

Dispute escalated

Investigators said Suhas was friends with Rakesh from Secunderabad, Parashuram, Raju, and another associate. The group was allegedly involved in ganja-related activities, and disputes had arisen over money.

Police said Suhas did not own a mobile phone and would often use his friends’ phones. During this period, he allegedly used one of the phones to contact a woman on Instagram, sending her obscene messages and speaking to her inappropriately.

The woman reportedly informed her boyfriend, who was one of Suhas’s friends, about the messages. Police suspect that the incident, along with the earlier disputes over money, prompted the group to allegedly plot Suhas’s murder.

Taken to deserted area

According to the investigation, the accused first attempted to contact Suhas through his mother by making an audio call from Parashuram’s Instagram account. When she did not answer, the group allegedly went to Suhas’s house in Pasumamula and persuaded him to accompany them.

They allegedly took him to a deserted area on the outskirts of the village, where they assaulted him.

Police said Suhas tried to flee and ran nearly 500 metres before the accused chased him down and continued the assault. He succumbed to the injuries at the scene.

Probe underway

Hayathnagar police have registered a case of murder under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

One suspect has been taken into custody, while efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused. Further investigation is in progress.