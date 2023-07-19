Ex-NALSAR’s vice chancellor is new VC of CNLU

Prior to this, Prof Mustafa was the dean and registrar of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and VC for the National Law Institute in Odisha.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 19th July 2023 4:40 pm IST

The former vice-chancellor of the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) here, Professor Faizan Mustafa, is the new VC of Chanakya National Law University (CNLU) in Patna.

Prof Mustafa was recommended by the CNLU search committee head and former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

He graduated from AMU in B.A. (Hons) in History in 1984.

In 1987 he completed his LLB, earned his LLM (Latin Legum Magister) in Chennai in 1989 and completed his PhD from the same university in 1996.

