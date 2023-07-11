Ex-Naxalite Ibrahim alleges land grab, torture by BRS MLA, seeks justice

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s claims of working for the betterment of minorities are being questioned as incidents of injustice and denial of rights to minorities come to light. A shocking case has emerged where a BRS MLA is accused of illegally grabbing land from a former Naxalite, Mohammad Ibrahim, a father of four daughters. The MLA in question is Rega Kantha Rao, representing the Pinapaka constituency. It is alleged that he is attempting to acquire four acres of land out of the 15 acres allotted to Mohammad Ibrahim during the YSR regime, without offering fair compensation.

In a disturbing turn of events, Mohammad Ibrahim’s house was reportedly looted at the behest of the BRS MLA, resulting in the loss of his daughter’s dowry items worth Rs 3.5 lakh, Rs 4 lakh in cash, and 9 tola gold. The house was even taken over and a TV channel was set up. However, following a directive from the High Court, Mohammad Ibrahim regained possession of his house. Despite the High Court’s decision and the acknowledgment of the Collector, Tehsildar, and SP that the land rightfully belongs to Mohammad Ibrahim, the MLA is allegedly disregarding their directions and playing with the law.

Rega Kantha Rao, who initially won on a Congress ticket and later joined the TRS, has allegedly shown no willingness to pay any compensation for the land. Mohammad Ibrahim alias Saleem expressed his frustration, stating that he sought assistance from Home Minister Mahmood Ali, but instead of providing help, he was told to resolve the issue locally. The plight of Mohammad Ibrahim and his four young burqa-clad daughters is disheartening, as they are forced to spend nights at the bus station. Despite the appeals to the authorities, including DGP Anjani Kumar, to intervene and rectify the injustice, no action has been taken against the BRS MLA Kantha Rao.

These incidents raise questions about the awareness of Chief Minister KCR regarding the MLA’s actions and the failure of Home Minister Mahmood Ali to deliver justice to Mohammad Ibrahim, a former Naxalite. The BRS also faces criticism for its inability to curb the hooliganism displayed by its MLAs. In this troubling situation, Mohammad Ibrahim appeals to Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao and KTR to protect him and his children from the torment inflicted by the MLA.

It remains to be seen how the government and the concerned authorities respond to the plea of Mohammad Ibrahim, who seeks justice and a fair resolution to the land dispute.