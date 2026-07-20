Excessive alcohol, not suicide attempt, led to IPS trainee collapse

Hyderabad: Trainee Indian Police Service (IPS) officer M Uday Krishna Reddy, who was earlier reported to have attempted suicide, lost consciousness on Monday morning, July 20, due to excessive alcohol consumption since Sunday night, doctors treating him said, revising the initial account of the incident.

Doctors at Jayanti Hospital in SR Nagar, where Reddy has been undergoing treatment since morning, said blood tests found no poisonous substance in his body.

Speaking to reporters at the hospital, Reddy’s younger brother said Uday Krishna was found unconscious around 6 am on Monday at a family friend’s residence in Moti Nagar, Erragadda, following which he was rushed to the hospital. He said his brother’s condition was now stable.

The brother said Reddy had been under severe mental distress since news of the sexual harassment case against him began being reported in the media on Sunday, July 19. He said alcohol and sanitiser bottles were found in the room where Reddy was discovered unconscious, leading the family to suspect he may have consumed the two together.

Reports earlier in the day had said Reddy attempted suicide, though the exact circumstances were unclear until doctors disclosed the alcohol consumption.

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Before he lost consciousness, Reddy had posted on social media on Sunday night asking the media to verify facts before reporting the allegations against him, calling the complaint baseless and expressing confidence in the legal process.

A case was registered against Reddy on Sunday for allegedly sexually harassing and assaulting a female trainee IPS officer. According to the first information report (FIR), he had been harassing the complainant since June 23, sending her abusive messages and making derogatory remarks in front of other trainees, besides accusing her of being in a relationship with another trainee officer and forcing her to show her personal chats.

The National Police Academy’s Privileges Committee had suspended Reddy pending an investigation after examining the complainant’s statement and closed circuit television (CCTV) footage from the academy.