Sexual harassment case: IPS trainee attempts suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A trainee Indian Police Service (IPS) officer facing a sexual harassment case attempted suicide at his brother’s residence here on Monday morning, July 20, days after being temporarily suspended by the National Police Academy’s (NPA) Privileges Committee, the police said.

As per reports, M Uday Krishna Reddy went to his brother’s house in Moti Nagar, Erragadda on Sunday night. On Monday morning, he, along with his brother went to meet an advocate named Varsha.. He reportedly drank sanitizer and attempted suicide. He was rushed rushed to a private hospital in SR Nagar, where his condition was known to be out-of-danger.

A case had been registered against Reddy on Sunday, July 19, for allegedly sexually harassing and assaulting a female trainee IPS officer.

Before the suicide attempt, he had posted on social media asking the media to verify facts before reporting the allegations, describing the complaint and rumours against him as baseless, and expressing confidence in the legal process.

The NPA’s Privileges Committee had suspended Reddy pending an investigation after examining the complainant’s statement and closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage from the academy.

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FIR details harassment since June 23

According to the first information report (FIR), Reddy had been harassing the complainant since June 23, sending abusive messages and making derogatory remarks in front of other trainees, besides accusing her of being in a relationship with another trainee officer and forcing her to show her personal chats.

The complaint alleges that on July 9, Reddy forcibly took the complainant to her room, grabbed her hair, held a knife to her neck and attempted to strangle her, before throwing three condom packets at her. It also alleges that a day earlier, he had tried to grope her and that he had recorded private videos of her and sent them to her husband.

Police have booked Reddy under sections 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), 77 (voyeurism), 78 (stalking), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections 66E (violation of privacy) and 67A (publishing or transmitting material containing a sexually explicit act) of the IT Act, 2000.

(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited)