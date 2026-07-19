Hyderabad: Celebrated IPS trainee booked for sexual harassment

Hyderabad: An Indian Police Service (IPS) trainee at the National Police Academy in Shivarampally has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing and assaulting a fellow female trainee, Attapur Police said on Sunday, July 19.

According to local reports, the accused has been identified as Uday Krishna Reddy, whose success story of rising from the rank of a constable made headlines last year.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Reddy had been harassing the victim since June 23, sending abusive messages and making derogatory comments in front of other trainees. He also accused the complainant of having a sexual relationship with another trainee officer and forced her to show her personal chats.

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On July 9, Reddy forcibly took the complainant to her room, grabbed her hair and tried to strangle her while holding a knife against her neck. He then threw three condom packets at her, the complaint states.

A day before this, Reddy had tried to grope the victim. He also allegedly recorded private videos of the victim and sent them to her husband.

A case has been registered under sections 74 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) 75 (sexual harassment) 77 (voyeurism) 78 (stalking) 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) 127(2) (wrongful confinement) 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 66E (violation of privacy) 67 A (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act) of the IT Act 2008.

From constable to trainee IPS

Uday Krishna Reddy hails from Ullapalem village in Prakasam district and achieved an All India Rank of 350 in the Civil Services Examination in 2024.

His interview with The New Indian Express mentions that Reddy was born into poverty and had lost his parents at a young age. He was raised by his grandmother, Ramanamma, who sold vegetables to support him.

He first joined the police force as a constable in 2013, serving at Gudluru and Ramayapatnam Marine police stations. Facing humiliation from a superior officer became a turning point in his journey and fueled his ambition to join the IPS.

He resigned from his job in 2018 to prepare for the Civil Services and, after three failed attempts, secured a rank of 780 and joined the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS). However, he reattempted in 2024 and achieved the 350th rank.