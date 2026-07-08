19-yr-old Hyderabad girl reportedly sexually harassed by father

The accused had allegedly been repeatedly touching her inappropriately and sexually harassing her.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Upset teenage girl sitting alone, representing Hyderabad girl who ran away after parental scolding.
Representative image

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have booked a case against a man for allegedly sexually harassing his 19-year-old daughter at their residence.

The accused had allegedly been repeatedly touching her inappropriately and sexually harassing her.

Hyderabad girl threatened

According to the victim, her father threatened to kill her if she revealed the abuse to anyone.

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The incident came to light after the girl informed her mother about the alleged harassment.

Mother lodged complaint

When the girl’s mother confronted the accused, he allegedly threatened her as well.

Following this, the victim’s mother approached the Borabanda police and lodged a complaint.

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Based on the complaint, the police booked a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and began an investigation.

The investigation is underway.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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