Speeding auto leaves 11-yr-old Hyderabad girl critically injured

Hyderabad: An 11-year-old girl was critically injured after being hit by a speeding auto-rickshaw in Hydershakot under the Narsingi police station limits on Tuesday, July 7.

The victim, identified as Sriharika, was stepping out of her home near Yadav Bhavan Hotel when the auto-rickshaw struck her. She sustained severe head injuries and multiple injuries to other parts of her body.

Local residents and family members immediately rushed the girl to a nearby private hospital, where she is undergoing emergency treatment.

Acting swiftly, the Narsingi police examined CCTV footage from the accident spot and identified the auto-rickshaw and its driver. The accused, identified as Arbaaz, son of Hasan Ali, has been taken into custody.

Police suspect that Arbaaz was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident and subjected him to a drunk-driving test. The test results are awaited.

Case registered

A case has been registered against the accused, and the auto-rickshaw has been seized. Further investigation is underway.