Excise case: Delhi court takes cognisance of charge sheet against K Kavitha

New Delhi: Delhi court on Monday took cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed against jailed BRS leader K Kavitha in the corruption case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special judge for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases Kaveri Baweja took note of the chargesheet, observing that there was sufficient evidence to proceed against her in the case.

The judge also directed the CBI to supply copies of the supplementary charge sheet to Kavitha, who was produced before the court through video conference.

Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has been accused of conspiring with other members of a liquor cartel called “South Group” and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders as part of which kickbacks of Rs 100 crore was paid to the Delhi’s ruling party in return for liquor licences. A significant portion of that money was allegedly spent by AAP for the Goa assembly election campaign in 2022.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC also stands accused of generating and using proceeds of crime over Rs 292 crore.

Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case on March 15 from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad. On April 11, the CBI arrested her from Tihar jail in the corruption case linked to the alleged scam.

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court had denied her bail in both the money laundering and corruption cases.