Excise officials nab two drug peddlers, seize 5.3 kg ganja

Hyderabad: Enforcement officials from the Prohibition and Excise Department seized 5.3 kg of ganja, estimated at Rs. 2.66 lakh, from two people during a raid in Chandanagar on Friday, September 18.

Acting on information about ganja sales in the Chandanagar area of Serilingampally, Cyberabad Enforcement Inspector Sura Krishna and his team conducted checks and intercepted the two suspects.

The arrested suspects were identified as Kunishetty Nagaraju, 20, of Bhimavaram, and Elike Rajesh, 22, of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh.

The suspects, along with the seized contraband, were handed over to the Serilingampally Excise Station for further action, Inspector Sura Krishna said.