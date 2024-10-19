Exclusive: Kartik Aaryan enjoys Hyderabadi food at Pista House

When it comes to authentic biryani, Hyderabad is the undisputed champion, a sentiment echoed by many, including celebrities. In one of his rap songs, Hyderabadi rapper Kayden Sharma humorously pointed out that “Biryani k naam pe sab khaate Pulao…Asal Biryani khaana hai toh Hyderabad ku aao.” And, we all agreed.

This statement rings true, as several stars, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Sara Ali Khan, have also openly expressed their love for Hyderabadi cuisine, particularly its famous biryani.

During his recent visit to Hyderabad to promote his upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan also got a taste of the city’s famed food scene. After the promotional event, Kartik made sure to take some time off to visit the popular restaurant, Pista House, located in Gachibowli.

Known for its authentic Hyderabadi dishes, the restaurant has been a favorite among locals.

Despite being a vegan, Kartik Aaryan indulged in a variety of vegetarian dishes, enjoying items such as veg kebabs, veg sheek kebabs, and veg biryani. He particularly praised the veg biryani, calling it one of the best vegetarian versions he had ever tried. To top it all off, Kartik ended his meal with the traditional Hyderabadi dessert, Qubani ka Meetha, made from apricots, which he enjoyed thoroughly.

Karthik Aryan enjoys Hyderabadi food at Pista House pic.twitter.com/udXzcSWcXR — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 19, 2024

Speaking to Siasat.com, Mohammed Abdul Mohsi, the owner of Pista House, expressed his excitement over Kartik’s visit. “Our team was extremely happy to serve him, especially since Bryani is considered one of Hyderabad’s specialties. Many Bollywood stars and celebrities visit our restaurant for this very reason,” he shared.

(Image Source: Special Arrangement Siasat.com)

He further added, “We want Hyderabadi culture and cuisine to become world-famous, and we hope to see more Hollywood and Bollywood actors visiting our place to try our biryani.”

Kartik Aaryan, impressed by his dining experience, mentioned that he plans to return to the restaurant soon to enjoy more of the city’s culinary delights.