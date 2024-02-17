Exclusive: Top 5 finalists of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Mumbai: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’s grand finale is around the corner and the excitement among viewers is an time high. With seven talented contestants vying for the coveted trophy, the competition is intense. The contestants who are currently battling in the race include — Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Shiv Thakare, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra, Dhanashree Verma, and Sagar Parekh.

This week, one contestant will bid farewell, narrowing down the field to the top 6. Latest buzz has it that Sagar Parekh and his partner Shivani Patel might face elimination next. According to current voting trends, the duo is in the bottom position as they are receiving the least votes compared to the other 6 contestants. The show’s enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the next set of performances in the upcoming episodes.

Top 5 Finalists

Insiders reveal that the battle for the fifth position in the top 5 finalists might involve Dhanashree Verma and Sreerama Chandra or Dhanashree Verma and Adrija Sinha.

Speaking to Siasat, a source close to the show said, “Currently, Sagar and Dhanashree have lesser chances of reaching the finale. Despite Dhanashree’s widespread popularity, it appears uncertain whether she will make it to the final round. The competition for the fifth position in the top 5 seems to be between Dhanashree and either Sreerama Chandra or Adrija Sinha. Manisha Rani and Shoaib Ibrahim are potential contenders for the top 2 positions.”

So, the anticipated top 5 finalists are:

Manisha Rani

Shoaib Ibrahim

Shiv Thakare

Adrija Sinha

Sreerama Chandra or Dhanashree Verma

Fans will have to wait until the next episodes to witness the final results and discover who will emerge as the ultimate champion of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Who do you think is the most undeserving finalist of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.