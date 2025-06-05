Expected date of Telangana inter supplementary exam results 2025

Hyderabad: Students who are waiting for the Telangana inter supplementary exam results 2025 can expect them to be announced in the next week.

As per reports, the results are expected to be announced either on June 14 or 15, 2025.

The evaluation process is currently underway and officials are working to declare the results soon after completing all assessments.

Exams before Telangana inter supplementary results 2025

The Telangana inter supplementary exams for theory papers concluded on May 29, 2025. However, practical exams for science stream students will wrap up by June 6.

Apart from it, English practical exams for first and second-year students are scheduled for June 9 and 10 respectively.

Following the exams, the board will conduct the environmental education exam on June 11 and the ethics and human values exam on June 12.

Evaluation process

The TG BIE has already begun the spot evaluation of answer scripts. Over 2 lakh scripts assessed and sent for processing.

Once declared, students can access their Telangana inter supplementary exam results 2025 on the official website of the TG BIE (click here). They will need their hall ticket number to view their scores.

In the state’s inter first and second year exam results 2025 that were declared in April, girls have demonstrated stronger academic performance than boys in the examinations.

In the first year results, 73.83 percent of girl students passed the examination, while in the second year, 74.21 percent of the girls cleared the exams.

Male students recorded pass percentages of 57.83 percent in first year and 57.31 percent in second year.