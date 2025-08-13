This year, Independence Day is falling on a Friday, giving India a coveted three-day weekend from August 15 to 17. For many, it is the perfect opportunity to break away from daily routines, trade traffic for open skies, and explore places. While popular tourist hubs might be crowded, the long weekend is also a chance to seek out lesser-known destinations that feel worlds away from city life.

Siasat.com brings one such hidden gem that lies just a few hours from Hyderabad: Vizag Colony. With its serene backwaters, quiet village life, and the promise of an island adventure, it offers the kind of getaway where time slows down. Whether you want to spend the weekend soaking in nature, experiencing local hospitality, or enjoying a boat ride to a secluded island, this spot promises a refreshing long weekend.

Vizag Colony- A hidden backwater retreat

Tucked away in Chandampet Mandal, Nalgonda district, Vizag Colony sits on the backwaters of the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam, about 170 km from Hyderabad. The colony has a unique history as it was founded around six decades ago by 24 families from Visakhapatnam who had come to work on the dam’s construction. Today, it’s home to about 700 residents, surrounded by rolling hills, green fields, and calm waters.

Touted as Telangana’s Mini Goa, this peaceful settlement is also the starting point for trips to Yelleswaragattu Island, a small but beautiful spot accessible by a short 20-minute boat ride. The combination of rural charm, water views, and a deep-rooted community spirit makes Vizag Colony a refreshing alternative to mainstream tourist destinations.

Things to do here

Boat to Yelleswaragattu Island- Take a Rs. 200-per-person boat ride across the still backwaters to reach this lush mini-island from Vizag Colony. For more adventurous visitors, an overnight camping experience with a local fisherman is available for around Rs.1500.

Soak in the backwater views- Spend your evenings watching the sunset paint the water in warm hues while enjoying the calm that’s hard to find in the city.

Experience local life- Interact with the villagers, learn about their history, and sample freshly cooked fish-based meals.

Go on photo and nature walks- The area is a photographer’s delight, with scenic views, rustic boats, and abundant birdlife.

How to get there?

Getting here is part of the adventure. Travellers journey via NH 65, passing through Narketpally before reaching Chandampet Mandal, then continuing onward into the heart of the backwaters. It is advisable to use navigation and ask locals for directions to avoid getting lost.