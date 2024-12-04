Exploring Pathargatti: Hyderabad’s historic shopping, food hub

Since its establishment in 1911, Pathargatti has stood the test of time as an evergreen shopping hub that seamlessly blends history, culture, and commerce with evolving tastes. Despite occasional challenges of neglect, the stone-arcaded boulevard continues to captivate both locals and tourists with its unique charm.

Its proximity to landmarks like Charminar and Makkah Masjid makes it an essential part of any exploration of old Hyderabad. But look closely and you will find that Pathargatti is much more than just a passage through time. It is a lively thriving market housing a variety of shops and markets that cater to different tastes. Additionally, the area is known for its street food culture, making it a dreamland for every shopper.

So, in this guide Siasat.com takes you through the vibrant offerings of Pathargatti, highlighting the markets, food spots, and shopping treasures that make it a must-visit area.

Exploring Pathargatti

1. Shahran Market

One cannot leave Shahran Market behind when talking about Pathargatti. Nestled inside the main boulevard, Shahran Market is a one-of-a-kind bazaar in India. Opened in the early 2000s, the market went from housing 20-odd shops to 250-300 shops specializing only in burqas, hijabs, niqabs, and other related clothing materials. It has earned a reputation as a unique ladies’ market, bringing the best from Dubai and Saudi Arabia. The market derives its name from the adjacent Shahran Restaurant which is famous for serving traditional Hyderabadi food.

(Image Source: X)

2. Culinary treasures

Shahran Market brings us to our next stop: the culinary delights that make Pathargatti stand out. One of the most famous food spots in the area is Shahran Restaurant which serves up some of the best Haleem, succulent kebabs, and warming Nihari in the city. Another important spot is Anand Bhavan, a popular vegetarian restaurant in the vicinity. It offers a wide variety of dosas, idlis, and vadas that make for a light yet fulfilling meal. Apart from these popular spots, several samosas and chat stalls line up the boulevard to satisfy the shoppers’ cravings.

(Image Source: X)

3. Fabric stores

Pathargatti is a haven for fabric enthusiasts, with stores like Anwar Matching Centre, Deccan Matching Centre, Toshniwal Matching Centre, and many more offering an array of textiles for both men and women. From intricate zari and brocade sarees to elegant cotton and silks, the fabric stores in Pathargatti cater to all tastes. These stores are especially popular for wedding and festive attire, with a variety of designs that reflect the city’s rich textile history​.

(Image Source: X)

4. Bridal stores

Being close to Laad Bazaar, Pathargatti also boasts a variety of bridal stores. From heavy bridal lehengas and sarees to intricate jewelry, these stores provide everything a bride needs for her special day. The rich craftsmanship and luxurious fabrics on display are a testament to the area’s longstanding tradition of catering to the needs of brides from all walks of life. Some of the must-visit stores here are Islamia Cloth Store, Kashish, ​Falak- The Bridal Boutique, Zohra, Madina Tex Store, and D.F.R Xclusive.

(Image Source: Instagram)

5. Perfumers

Known for its perfumers, Pathargatti is home to a selection of shops selling exquisite attars and traditional fragrances. These natural perfumes, made from floral, woody, and spicy notes, are a unique offering of the market. Many of the shops like Hyderabad Perfumers, Famous Perfumery, and Shah Perfumes have been family-run for generations, ensuring that their fragrant creations are of the highest quality. For those seeking a piece of Hyderabad’s aromatic heritage, these perfumers are a must-visit​.

(Image Source: X)

6. Jewelers

Pathargatti houses one of the largest and most iconic jewelry markets in Hyderabad. The area is renowned for its diverse range of jewelry stores offering not only gold and silver ornaments but also rare and precious gems. Whether you are looking for traditional gold sets, intricate silver pieces, or unique gemstones like diamonds, rubies, and emeralds, Pathargatti’s jewelers have it all. It’s also a prime spot for those seeking traditional Hyderabadi jewelry, such as chandbalis and jhumkas, often encrusted with pearls and other semi-precious stones.

(Image Source: X)

