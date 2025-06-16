Fact check: Dolly Chaiwala, a new Star Bucks brand ambassador?

Hyderabad: What happens when the internet’s favorite tea-seller meets a global coffee giant? Apparently… a meme-fueled storm of confusion! Over the past few days, social media has been buzzing with the news that Dolly Chaiwala (real name: Sunil Patil), the flashy tea vendor from Nagpur, had been roped in as Tata Starbucks India’s brand ambassador.

Starbucks Shuts Down the Buzz

On Monday, Tata Starbucks stepped in and cleared the air.

“We have noted recent social media posts suggesting that TATA Starbucks has appointed an official brand ambassador. We would like to clarify that TATA Starbucks does not have any official brand ambassadors in India. Specifically, we have not entered any collaboration with Dolly Chaiwala.”

“A meme, created independently by a third party, appears to have been misconstrued as a formal campaign. TATA Starbucks is committed to communicating with accuracy and authenticity and we value the trust of our customers and communities.” they said in a statement.

So where did it all start? From a well-timed April Fools’ prank by influencer Aditya Oza, who posted a photoshopped image showing Dolly posing with a Starbucks cup. It looked so real that people fell for it – big time!

Dolly Chaiwala became the brand ambassador of Starbucks India pic.twitter.com/YjN3G2wNWW — Dixit Dave (@dixit_dave_) April 1, 2025

Who Is Dolly Chaiwala Anyway?

If you don’t know Dolly, you’re missing out. He’s not your average tea-seller. Known for his dramatic tea-making style, colorful outfits, and cool swagger, Dolly went viral after serving Bill Gates in a now-famous video. Recently, he even appeared on Bigg Boss 18, stealing more hearts (and screens).