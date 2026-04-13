Factory workers’ protest over wage hike turns violent in Noida

Noida: Vehicles were torched, property was vandalised and stone pelting was reported from Phase 2 and Sector 60 areas in Noida on Monday, April 13, as protests by factory workers demanding a wage hike turned violent, police said.

The protests paralysed traffic, leaving thousands of commuters stranded on different roads leading to Delhi during the morning rush hour. Long queues of vehicles stretching for several kilometres were seen at the Delhi-Noida border.

According to officials, a large number of workers from various industrial units gathered in the morning to press their long-pending demand for salary revision and raised slogans during the demonstration.

Similar protests were also reported from Sector 62 and Sector 84, including at a Motherson company unit. Protesters also blocked National Highway 9.

The protests soon spiralled into violence, with some protesters vandalising property, pelting stones and setting vehicles on fire.

Noida: Factory workers during a protest demanding a hike in wages, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, April 13, 2026. The protest carried incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting reported from Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas, police said. (PTI Photo)

Noida: Police personnel inspect the wreckage of a vehicle during a protest by factory workers demanding a hike in wages, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, April 13, 2026. The protest carried incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting reported from Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas, police said. (PTI Photo)

Noida: Security personnel chase protesting factory workers during a protest demanding a wage hike, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, April 13, 2026. The protest carried incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting reported from Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas, police said. (PTI Photo)

Adequate police deployment has been ensured across industrial zones under the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate, the officials said.

Senior police and administrative officers are present on the ground to monitor the situation. A heavy police force was rushed to the affected areas to bring the situation under control, they said.

“The situation is under control and being continuously monitored. Efforts are being made to counsel the workers and maintain peace. Minimum force is being used wherever necessary to maintain law and order,” police said in a statement.

Authorities also appealed to the public not to pay heed to rumours and assured that normalcy is being restored in the affected areas.

The violence erupted a day after the Uttar Pradesh government announced a series of measures aimed at strengthening labour welfare, including mandatory double overtime pay and timely wages for workers in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

District Magistrate Medha Roopam on Sunday held meetings with representatives of industrial units and issued key directives to safeguard workers’ rights.

She directed that workers willing to continue their jobs should not face any inconvenience and asked managements to maintain dialogue with employees in line with government norms.

She announced that workers would be paid overtime at double the standard rate without deductions and would be entitled to a weekly off. In case of work on Sundays, double wages would be paid, while bonuses would be provided as per rules.

The administration also directed industrial units to ensure CCTV cameras at factory gates remain functional and set up a control room to address workers’ grievances and maintain law and order.

Officials said industrial units and workers may report any issues they encounter to this control room via the telephone numbers 1202978231, 1202978232, 1202978862, and 1202978702, thereby ensuring prompt remedial action.

Security was tightened along Delhi’s key entry points on Monday.

According to police sources, several teams have been deployed at all motorable roads connecting Noida to different parts of Delhi, particularly at major border points with Uttar Pradesh, to prevent any spillover of the unrest.

Senior officers said that strict vigil is being maintained and thorough checking of vehicles is being carried out to ensure that no anti-social elements enter the city under the guise of the protest.

“Delhi Police is fully alert and vigilant. Adequate force has been deployed at all strategic locations. No one will be allowed to breach law and order,” a senior police officer said.

Barricading has been intensified at key border points and additional personnel, including rapid response teams, paramilitary forces, have been stationed to respond swiftly to any untoward incident.

Police officers said they are monitoring the situation and are in touch with their Uttar Pradesh counterparts.