Faissal Khan says ‘Radhe Radhe, Salaam’ in Janmashtami video

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s brother and actor Faissal Khan won appreciation online after he shared a heartfelt Janmashtami wish.

Celebrating Lord Krishna’s birth and emphasising the importance of respecting every religion, he shared a video on social media, and was seen singing the devotional bhajan “Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari”.

He extended his wishes to his fans and followers on the auspicious occasion and urged everyone to take Lord Krishna’s name in any form on the day, as it marks his birthday.

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Faissal concluded his message with “Radhe Radhe, Salaam, Jai Hind”, wishing everyone a happy Janmashtami.

His message also prompted netizens to praise him for celebrating a Hindu festival despite being Muslim.

One user wrote, “This is so beautiful that even when you are Muslim you respect all the religion Happy Janmashtmi.”

Responding to the comment, Faissal said, “Yes Respect for all Religions is a must for me, to be a true Hindustani that is the First Rule, Proud to be a Hindustani, thanks.”

Talking about Faissal, the younger brother of Aamir Khan, has had a relatively unconventional journey in the Hindi film industry.

He made his adult acting debut with Madhosh in 1994, after earlier appearing in smaller roles and assisting behind the scenes. His biggest recognition came with the 2000 film Mela, in which he shared screen space with Aamir Khan and Twinkle Khanna. The film failed at the box office.

Faissal went on to feature in films including Kaaboo, Border Hindustan Ka, Basti, Chand Bujh Gaya and Chinar Daastaan-E-Ishq. He also appeared on television and later ventured into filmmaking, directing and acting in Faactory in 2021.

In interviews earlier, Faissal has spoken about how the failure of Mela affected his career. He recalled that after the film did not work, offers for the kind of projects he wanted gradually dried up.

Faissal’s relationship with his family, particularly Aamir, has also been stirring headlines for quite some time now.

The dispute made headlines first in 2007, when Faissal went missing for two days and alleged that Aamir had confined him at home and that his family believed he was mentally unwell. A legal battle over his custody followed, with both Aamir and their father Tahir Hussain becoming involved.

The issue resurfaced in 2025 when Faissal spoke publicly about the episode and made fresh allegations. Aamir’s family issued a statement saying that decisions concerning Faissal had been taken with multiple medical professionals in consideration, and also out of concern for his emotional and psychological well-being.

In 2026, Faissal apologised to Aamir and other members of the family for discussing their differences publicly.