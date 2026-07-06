Faith knows no age: 116-yr-old devotee treks to Tirumala on foot

Andhra Pradesh: Age is definitely a number for Navaneethamma. The 116-year-old Lord Venkateswara Swamy devotee chose to walk up the Tirumala Hills, capturing hearts across the country.

Hailing from Karnataka, the centenarian made the arduous pilgrimage accompanied by her family, earning admiration from fellow devotees less than half her age. Videos of the centenarian making the climb have gone viral on social media, with many praising her determination and devotion despite her advanced age.

Age is definitely a number for Navaneethamma. The 116-year-old Lord Venkateswara Swamy devotee chose to walk up the Tirumala Hills, capturing hearts across the country.



Hailing from Karnataka, the centenarian made the arduous pilgrimage accompanied by her family, earning… pic.twitter.com/VuOPtoB0NH — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 6, 2026

Moved by her extraordinary devotion, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) arranged a special VIP break darshan for Navaneethamma and her family early on Monday, July 6, ensuring she had a comfortable and seamless darshan.

Her inspiring journey also drew praise from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is awestruck.

“Age is truly just a number when it comes to pure devotion! Absolutely awestruck by this 116-year-old grandmother from Karnataka who trekked all the way up to Tirumala on foot to have the divine darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. Wonderful to see her family supporting her lifelong faith. Truly inspiring!” he wrote.

Every year, thousands of devotees choose to walk up the Tirumala hills as an expression of faith, but Navaneethamma’s journey has particularly resonated with people across the country.