Fake MKP fertiliser sale sparks farmers’ protest in Karnataka

Chikkaballapur: Hundreds of farmers staged a protest against an agricultural input dealer in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka, alleging that they were supplied counterfeit Mono Potassium Phosphate (MKP) fertiliser instead of the genuine product, resulting in fears of crop losses and financial hardship.

The protest erupted at Nandi Cross after farmers accused the Sri Bhoganandeeshwara Krishi Raitha Utpadaka Company of selling fake water-soluble MKP fertiliser in the name of a reputed brand. The company had been operating under the slogan “By Farmers, For Farmers, With Farmers” and had earned the trust of cultivators in the region.

According to the farmers, they had purchased MKP fertiliser manufactured by ICL for use in horticultural and commercial crops. However, they later noticed discrepancies in the product’s packaging, labelling, and quality. Suspecting foul play, several farmers contacted ICL directly and were allegedly informed that the fertiliser sold to them was not an authentic product.

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Farmers protest, approach police

Following the revelation, a large number of aggrieved farmers gathered outside the agricultural input store, raising slogans against the proprietor, Mohan, and demanding immediate action against those responsible for the alleged fraud.

The protesters later approached the Nandigiri Dhamapolice station and lodged a complaint, urging police to register a criminal case and investigate the alleged sale of counterfeit fertiliser.

Officials from the Agriculture Department rushed to the shop after receiving information about the protest. They inspected the premises, examined stock registers and sales records, and collected samples of the suspected fertiliser for laboratory analysis.

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Samples collected for verification

During the inspection, officials also found that the dealer’s fertiliser sales licence had expired and business was allegedly being carried out without obtaining a valid renewal. Authorities said this would also be examined during the investigation.

Agriculture Department officials stated that the collected samples have been sent to an authorised laboratory to verify whether the fertiliser is genuine or counterfeit. Appropriate legal action will be initiated after the test report is received.

Farmers demanded stringent punishment against those responsible if the allegations are proven and sought compensation for any crop losses arising from the use of the suspected fertiliser. They said the incident had severely affected farmers’ confidence and urged authorities to intensify inspections to prevent the circulation of fake agricultural inputs.

Officials assured the protesting farmers that strict action would be taken under the Fertiliser Control Order and other applicable laws if violations are established.