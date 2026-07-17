Lokayukta operations expose alleged bribery in court

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta launched three major anti-corruption operations on Friday, resulting in the arrest of an Assistant Public Prosecutor in Kalaburagi, the detention of a senior Tourism Department official in Chitradurga district and a surprise inspection of the Shira City Municipal Council over alleged bribery in public services.

The first operation took place at the District Court complex in Kalaburagi, where Assistant Public Prosecutor Santosh Kumar Lokhande, attached to the 5th JMFC Court, was allegedly caught while accepting ₹10,000 from a complainant. According to Lokayukta officials, the complainant from Hyderabad had approached the accused to submit a compromise petition in a pending case.

Investigators alleged that besides demanding ₹10,000 in cash, the prosecutor had sought expensive gifts, including sarees, branded clothing, footwear and women’s apparel. Lokayukta Inspector Arun and his team conducted the successful trap inside the court premises and took the accused into custody.

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In Chitradurga district, Lokayukta officials trapped Tourism Department Joint Director Tippeswamy near Hiriyur while allegedly accepting ₹5 lakh from a contractor. Officials said the officer had allegedly demanded a total of ₹10 lakh to refrain from initiating an inquiry into a ₹48 lakh government contract executed by a Hosapete-based contractor. The trap operation was supervised by Ballari Lokayukta SP Vasudevaram.

Separately, Lokayukta officers raided the Shira City Municipal Council office in Tumakuru district following allegations that officials were demanding bribes for civic services, including e-khata issuance, property transfers, e-property records, underground drainage approvals and building licences.

A team led by the Tumakuru Lokayukta SP, comprising two DySPs, four inspectors and over ten personnel, examined official records and documents as part of the investigation. The Lokayukta said further inquiry is underway in all three cases.