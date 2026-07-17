High Court gives two weeks to vacate KR market encroachments

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed traders occupying alleged encroachments on the footpath beneath the Mysuru Road flyover near KR Market to vacate the premises and hand over possession to the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) within two weeks.

Hearing petitions filed by Samuel and other traders challenging the GBA’s recent demolition drive, Justice B.M. Shyam Prasad observed that if the encroachers failed to vacate within the stipulated period, the authority would be at liberty to demolish the structures without further obstruction. The matter has been adjourned for further hearing.

Appearing for the state, government counsel submitted that the BBMP had never issued valid licences to the petitioners and that the signatures appearing on the alleged licences were not those of the authorised revenue officials. The state requested the court to direct removal of the unauthorised structures and cancellation of electricity connections.

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After recording these submissions, the court directed the petitioners to vacate the land within two weeks. However, it also allowed them to submit applications within four weeks seeking alternative locations to continue their business. The GBA has been asked to examine such requests as per legal provisions.

The petitioners argued that they had been carrying on business with valid trade licences and authorised BESCOM electricity connections. They alleged that GBA officials, accompanied by police personnel, demolished their shops using heavy machinery without issuing mandatory notices or demolition orders.

According to the petitioners, the action caused extensive losses, including destruction of fruit and vegetable stock, furniture and important business documents. They maintained that the demolition violated mandatory procedures under the BBMP Act, 2020, and infringed their fundamental rights to equality, trade and livelihood guaranteed under Articles 14, 19(1)(g) and 21 of the Constitution. They have also sought compensation for the losses suffered due to the demolition.