Fake Rapido driver jailed after approaching woman at Charminar

Hyderabad: A man who had approached a woman influencer, claiming to be a Rapido driver near the Charminar, has been arrested and sentenced to two days’ simple imprisonment. He has also been awarded a fine of Rs 250.

The accused, 27-year-old Mirza Ahmed Baig, is a resident of Kishanbagh. A case was registered against him on August 13 for creating public nuisance, an official from Charminar Police Station told Siasat.com.

The case was registered after police took sou motu cognizance of the incident, police said.

Also Read Woman confronts Charminar man claiming to be Rapido driver

Background

Social media influencer Siddeshwari Sugandh had shared a video on August 9, claiming that a man named Mohammad Irfan approached her while she was enquiring about auto rickshaws at around 9 PM in the bustling Charminar area.

The man claimed to be a Rapido driver and offered to drop her off without even having a valid number plate. When Sugandh confronted him, saying she did not book any ride and asked for his Rapido ID, the man allegedly tried downloading the app at the very moment.

The video went viral, and some people tried to give a religious/political spin to it, prompting Sugandh to clarify that that was not her intention. She added that the man’s conduct, not his identity, was the point.