Fake Rapido driver jailed after approaching woman at Charminar

The case was registered after police took suo motu cognizance of the incident, police said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Fake Rapido driver jailed after approaching woman at Charminar
Fake Rapido driver jailed after approaching woman at Charminar (Image credit: @crime_kumar on X)

Hyderabad: A man who had approached a woman influencer, claiming to be a Rapido driver near the Charminar, has been arrested and sentenced to two days’ simple imprisonment. He has also been awarded a fine of Rs 250.

The accused, 27-year-old Mirza Ahmed Baig, is a resident of Kishanbagh. A case was registered against him on August 13 for creating public nuisance, an official from Charminar Police Station told Siasat.com.

The case was registered after police took sou motu cognizance of the incident, police said.

Subhan Bakery

Background

Social media influencer Siddeshwari Sugandh had shared a video on August 9, claiming that a man named Mohammad Irfan approached her while she was enquiring about auto rickshaws at around 9 PM in the bustling Charminar area.

The man claimed to be a Rapido driver and offered to drop her off without even having a valid number plate. When Sugandh confronted him, saying she did not book any ride and asked for his Rapido ID, the man allegedly tried downloading the app at the very moment.

The video went viral, and some people tried to give a religious/political spin to it, prompting Sugandh to clarify that that was not her intention. She added that the man’s conduct, not his identity, was the point.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button