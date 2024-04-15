Fake SI arrested for police job fraud in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Masab Tank police, in collaboration with the Commissioner’s Task Force (East Zone), apprehended a man on April 13 for deceiving individuals with promises of employment in the police department.

The accused, identified as Kadavath Somla Naik (44), worked as a driver and resided in Banjara Hills. Originally from Wanaparthy district, Naik had completed his education up to Intermediate level. Initially selected for the Indian Army, he had to discontinue training due to medical reasons after six months.

Despite several attempts to secure a job in the police department of Andhra Pradesh, Naik remained unsuccessful and resorted to working as a cab driver in Hyderabad.

In 2012, Naik allegedly adopted false identities, posing as a sub-inspector or constable, and targeted numerous unemployed youths aspiring to join the police force. He gained credibility within his community by attending events and functions, leading his family and villagers to believe his claims.

Exploiting the aspirations of job seekers, Naik demanded money from them, promising lucrative positions within the department. Over time, he managed to accumulate Rs 11 lakh through this fraudulent scheme.

During the investigation, the police seized two police shoulder flaps with two stars, police shoes, a police cap, a nameplate, a two-wheeler, and a mobile phone from Naik.

A victim from Banjara Hills filed a complaint against Naik, alleging that the accused defrauded him of Rs 2 lakh. A case has been registered against Naik, and further investigation is underway.