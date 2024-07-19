Fan murder case: Actor Darshan, associates’ judicial custody extended

Bengaluru: A court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Kannada superstar Darshan and his associates for 14 days till August 1 in the fan murder case.

The 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) passed the order after Darshan and the other accused were produced before the court through video conference.

Prime accused and Darshan’s partner Pavithra Gowda was made to sit in a separate room.

Darshan was arrested on June 11 in connection with brutally murdering Renukaswamy from Chitradurga. Renukaswamy had allegedly sent a derogatory and obscene message to Pavithra Gowda.

While Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda and his 13 associates are lodged in the central prison at Parapapna Agrahara on the outskirts of Bengaluru, four other accused are in Tumakuru prison.