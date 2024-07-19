Fan murder case: Actor Darshan, associates’ judicial custody extended

Prime accused and Darshan's partner Pavithra Gowda was made to sit in a separate room.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th July 2024 8:15 am IST
Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa detained in murder case
Kannada actor Darshan (Instagram)

Bengaluru: A court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Kannada superstar Darshan and his associates for 14 days till August 1 in the fan murder case.

The 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) passed the order after Darshan and the other accused were produced before the court through video conference.

Also Read
Murder case: Karnataka cops arrest superstar Darshan’s fan for issuing threats

Prime accused and Darshan’s partner Pavithra Gowda was made to sit in a separate room.

MS Education Academy

Darshan was arrested on June 11 in connection with brutally murdering Renukaswamy from Chitradurga. Renukaswamy had allegedly sent a derogatory and obscene message to Pavithra Gowda.

While Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda and his 13 associates are lodged in the central prison at Parapapna Agrahara on the outskirts of Bengaluru, four other accused are in Tumakuru prison.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th July 2024 8:15 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button