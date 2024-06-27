Fans celebrate release of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Mumbai: As the much-awaited Prabhas starrrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ hit the theatres today, fans flocked to the cinema halls to watch the movie and their favourite stars on-screen.

The film stars an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan.

Fans could be seen gathering outside the theatres at different locations. Scores of people reached the Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad to watch ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. They could be seen in a celebratory mood dancing to the beats of the dhol.

People also put up cutouts and posters of actor Prabhas.

A similar kind of excitement and eagerness could be seen among the fans in Mumbai. Several people arrived at a movie theatre in Chembur, Mumbai to catch the morning show.

While speaking to ANI, a Prabhas fan expressed his happiness and shared, “We travelled here from Alibaug. We are huge fans of Prabhas.”

Another fan said, “Prabhas is good in the film. Such big films come in 2-3 years. It is a good film…”

#WATCH | Maharashtra: People arrive at a movie theatre in Chembur, Mumbai to catch the morning show of 'Kalki 2898 AD' that hit the screens today.



A fan of actor Prabhas says, "We travelled here from Alibaug. We are huge fans of Prabhas."



Another fan says, "Prabhas is good in… pic.twitter.com/qFziR7qeSU — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024

Meanwhile, the makers of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ unveiled the intriguing poster of Kamal Haasan’s character Yaskin recently. Taking to their official Instagram handle, makers treated fans with a new poster.

“The one and only SUPREME YASKIN.. @ikamalhaasan,” they captioned the poster.

Kamal Haasan sports a bald look with a crack on his skull in the poster.

“Supreme Yaskin” is written on the poster.

Kamal Haasan’s new avatar and his look have been making headlines since the trailer was released.

Praising Kamal Haasan’s appearance in the trailer, ‘RRR’ director SS Rajamouli recently said, “I am still stuck on Kamal sir’s look and how he amazes as always. Nagi… can’t wait to immerse into your world on the 27th.”

Recently, the makers unveiled the new trailer for the film.

The trailer begins with Amitabh Bachchan’s character, Ashwathama, talking to Deepika Padukone’s character, saying, “They say the whole universe resides within God. But God himself resides in your womb.”

More characters were introduced in the second trailer.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Disha Patani is also a part of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.