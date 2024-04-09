Fans damage Allu Arjun’s Hyderabad home, video goes viral

Hyderabad: Tollywood sensation Allu Arjun’s birthday celebration on Sunday took an unexpected turn as enthusiastic fans gathered in overwhelming numbers outside his Hyderabad residence, leading to chaos and property damage.

As the stylish star stepped out of his house to greet his well-wishers, the scene turned chaotic after a massive crowd went crazy to catch a glimpse of their favorite actor. A video of the incident is going viral online and it shows fans climbing walls and pushing each other, resulting in a few individuals losing their balance and damaging a portion of All Arjun’s property, including an electric wire set up on the house’s parapet.

Concerned by the incident, the actor promptly ended the greeting session and went back.

On his birthday on April 8, Allu Arjun treated his fans with the release of the first teaser for his much-awaited film, “Pushpa: The Rule.” The teaser offers a glimpse into Arjun’s character, Pushpa Raj, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled to hit the screens on August 15.