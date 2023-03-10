Fans go berserk as SRK’s Jawan scene leaked online – Watch

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who is currently enjoying the success of ‘Pathaan’ is one of the most followed actors. The actor has amassed a huge loyal fan following. Fans and paps try to catch his every movement and recently his two young fans barged into his house illegally to meet him. The Siddharth Anand directorial ‘Pathaan’ has grossed close to Rs 1050 crore at the worldwide box office and King Khan will be next seen in Atlee Kumar’s ‘Jawan’.

The shooting for the movie has been completed according to some reports and it is scheduled to release in June 2023. The movie has grabbed a lot of attention since Red Chillies Entertainment dropped a small video of the film on its official YouTube channel. The title announcement video was shared widely by King Khan’s fans and the movie is being discussed prior to the release of its official trailer.

A scene from the movie has allegedly been leaked online and the clip is doing rounds on various social media platforms. The clip is being rapidly removed for violating ‘Red Chillies’ copyright but it seems that fans have saved the scene in the galleries of their mobile phones. In the scene, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen in an action avatar, beating up baddies. He is seen in blue pants and a blue shirt, beating people up with what looks like a silver belt. The scene was shot in slow motion and fans are excited to watch the movie.

https://twitter.com/theamiramia/status/1634144991151894529

Make a way y'all Raj Vardhan Thakur is here 🥵 🚬🔥

another all time Blockbuster is coming #Jawan pic.twitter.com/jFSTOFUQtr — Srk (@lovesrkpriyanka) March 10, 2023

Below is the image from the scene that we got on Twitter.

Atlee’s Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. It is an action-thriller film.