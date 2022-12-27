Fans go gaga over Salman Khan’s latest video with ex Sangeeta

Mumbai: Bollywood Superstar Salmaan Khan turned 57 years old today. Bajrangi Bhaijaan had a very intimate birthday bash for his close friends and family at his sister Arpita’s house in Mumbai.

Many celebrities attended the party however the movement which stole everyone’s thunder at the bash was when Salman hugged and kissed his former girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani.

Pictures and the videos of Salman Kissing Sangeeta Bijlani on her forhead are going viral. After the party , Salman came out to see Sangeeta off to her car and hugged her.

Seeing the Salman-Sangeeta bond , everyone on social media has started talking about the couple. Some internet users said that the couple should have gotten married in the 90’s while some said they are of the opinion that Salman has found old love.

Well, whatever the users comment on different social media platforms but there is no doubt that Salman and Sangeeta were slaying it together after years.

The two were even set to be engaged for marriage in the 90s but they broke up shortly after Sangeeta found out about Salman’s growing proximity with Soumi Ali.