Farah- Ranveer: Who will host Bigg Boss OTT 2? [Photos]

Mumbai: The most controversial reality show, Salman Khan‘s Bigg Boss, which managed to entertain an audience in the digital world with Bigg Boss OTT, is making headlines for its season 2. The makers have already started the preparations for the new edition and are in the process of lining up several celebrities as contestants. While an official announcement regarding Bigg Boss OTT 2 is still awaited, several names of the contenders are popping up on the internet.

Hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, the show first premiered on August 2021 on Voot. The show became an instant hit and received a lot of attention from fans. Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of the first season. Not only she had lifted the trophy but also took home Rs 25 lakh as prize money.

Amid all the excitement for season 2, rumors that Karan Johar will not be hosting the show owing to his ongoing chat show Koffee With Karan 7, have surfaced on the internet.

So, the one big question popping up in the heads of all Bigg Boss OTT fans is who will be the host of the upcoming season 2? From Karan Johar- Ranveer Singh, here is a list of popular names from the industry who are rumoured to host the upcoming season 2.

