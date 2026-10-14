Farmers clash over irrigation water in Telangana’s Wanaparthy

Hyderabad: Farmers from two villages in Wanaparthy district in Telangana clashed over irrigation water on Tuesday, October 13.

The incident occurred in the Panagal mandal of Wanaparthy, where water from the Jurala Project was flowing through the Bhima canal. Farmers from Mahammadapur and Busireddypally villages reportedly clashed over the distribution of irrigation water.

The disagreement over sharing the canal water soon turned violent, with farmers punching and attacking one another.

Farmers from two villages in Wanaparthy district in Telangana clashed over irrigation water on Tuesday, October 13.



The incident occurred in the Panagal mandal of Wanaparthy, where water from the Jurala Project was flowing through the Bhima canal. Farmers from Mahammadapur and… pic.twitter.com/rVspvEeYXt — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 14, 2026

Police personnel reached the spot to bring the situation under control. However, the farmers continued to engage in physical altercations even in the presence of the police.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Panagal Mandal police said, “The two groups had a verbal spat; there was no physical altercation. The assistant engineer visited the area and assured that the irrigation department will resolve the issue.”