Farooq Abdullah visits landslide affected families in J&K’s Ganderbal

Abdullah was accompanied by party leaders Nasir Aslam Wani, Tanvir Sadiq and Danish Iqbal.

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday visited the families affected by landslides in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Farooq Abdullah visited the families affected by landslides in Rezan area of Kangan. He urged the administration to provide relief and rehabilitation to the affected families,” a spokesperson of the party said.

Nine houses were damaged in the landslide on Sunday night. Besides damaging the houses, the incident left 14 domestic animals dead.

