Fawad-Mahira’s Pakistani film to release in India soon

Mumbai: After the Uri attacks in 2016, Pakistani artists as well as films are not allowed to work or release in India. But like love has no language and border, artists and their performances are embraced by fans every time despite considering their region or religion.

The Uri attack kept Indian fans of Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Imran Abbas, Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam and other Pakistani artists away from them. But the wait is over now. A new beginning is expected soon.

Actor Fawad Khan who was last seen in movies like Khoobsurat, Kapoor and Sons and ADHM is all set to hit the big screen in India. According to the latest reports, Fawad-starrer “The Legend Of Maula Jatt” will be released in India on December 30, 2022. The film also stars Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Mahira Khan along with Fawad Khan in lead roles.

The film was released in Pakistan and globally on October 13, 2022. The movie was made on a very decent budget of Rs. 45 crores and has crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Directed and written by Bilal Lashari, The Legends Of Maula Jatt is the first Pakistani movie to achieve this feat.

Analysts predict that Indian fans of the lead cast will be excited to see their favourite stars on the big screen due to which film may have healthy box office numbers in India too.

According to the reports, Zee Studios is mainly looking at releasing The Legend Of Maula Jatt in Delhi-NCR and Punjab. Punjabi film ‘The Legend Of Maula Jatt’ is a remake of the 1979 cult Pakistani classic film Maula Jatt.

The movie narrates the story of a local folk hero named Maula Jatt (Fawad Khan) and depicts how he defeats his enemy, Noori Natt (Hamza Ali Abbasi).