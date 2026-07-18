Female influencer claims DU student repeatedly harassed her online

A foreign influencer has claimed that a University of Delhi student named Debanik Mookerjea repeatedly posted harassing comments on her social media platforms and called for his expulsion.

“University of Delhi, you ned to expel student Debanik Mookerjea immediately. I blocked him because he has been nonstop leaving disgusting, sexist and threatening comments on threads,” influencer Reysuka wrote on Instagram.

According to her, he does not “deserve to be able to become a scientist and abuse others (especially students).”

She shared the student’s profile that shows he is a PhD student working at the University of Delhi. He commented using derogatory language on her posts, like “Pigs die on road,” “Science not for pigs,” and “prostitute.”

There has been no response from Delhi University as of now.