Close contest between Feroz Khan, Majid Hussain in Nampally

Hyderabad: Leading in majority seats in Telangana, Congress is poised to take control. The battle for the Nampally seat rages on, as Feroz Khan and AIMIM’s Majid Hussain fight tooth and nail for victory. After seven rounds, Majid secured 27,571 votes, whereas Feroz Khan secured 19128 votes, with 14 rounds remaining.

The Nampally constituency has been a stronghold of the AIMIM in the last two Assembly elections, however, the Congress has been determined to win over the people of the constituency.

Feroz Khan has been a strong contender for the seat, however, he lost to AIMIM’s Meraj by 15000 in the last election. Since 2009, Khan has lost the seat to Hussain three times, while AIMIM has won all seven seats it currently holds.

AIMIM’s Majid Hussain, a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), corporator of the GHMC from Mehdipatnam, was formerly a mayor of the erstwhile state of Andhra Pradesh in 2012. He replaced incumbent Jaffar Hussain Meraj, who defeated Feroz Khan in 2018, in the Nampally constituency and was moved to Yakutpura after Pasha Qadri was seated by the party.

In 2009, Feroz Khan ran for election with the Praja Rajyam Party but lost by a margin of over 5,000 votes. He ran again in the 2014 state election as a candidate for the TDP but unfortunately lost again. Khan attributed his losses to the presence of bogus voters.

The AIMIM currently is leading with a safe majority in Charminar, Malakpet, Chandrayagutta and Bahadurpura seats, however, Congress and MBT, in Yakutpura, are putting up a tough fight.

Out of the 356,995 eligible voters, 157,792 (44.2%) cast their ballots in the election. The counting of votes is ongoing, however, it is not yet clear whether Majid Hussain or Feroz Khan will win the seat.