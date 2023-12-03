LIVE: AIMIM leading in two constituencies in Hyderabad; BJP leading in Bahadurpura

Counting is being conducted under tight security arrangements at 15 centers in Hyderabad.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 3rd December 2023 9:35 am IST
AIMIM
Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) sitting MLAs Akbaruddin Owaisi and Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala are leading from Chandrayangutta and Malakpet assembly constituencies. From Goshamahal and Bahadurpura, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Raja Singh and Y. Naresh Kumar respectively are leading.

Live update for counting of votes in Hyderabad

Following is the list of constituencies, the sitting MLAs from AIMIM, BRS and BJP and leading and trailing candidates

Assembly constituencySitting MLA (Party)Leading candidateTrailing candidate
BahadurpuraMohammad Moazam Khan (AIMIM)Will be updatedWill be updated
ChandrayanaguttaAkbaruddin Owaisi (AIMIM)Akbaruddin OwaisiWill be updated
CharminarMumtaz Ahmed Khan (AIMIM)Will be updatedWill be updated
GoshamahalT.Raja Singh (BJP)T. Raja SinghWill be updated
KarwanKausar Mohiuddin (AIMIM)Will be updatedWill be updated
MalakpetAhmed Bin Abdullah Balala (AIMIM)Ahmed Bin Abdullah BalalaWill be updated
YakatpuraSyed Ahmed Pasha Quadri (AIMIM)Will be updatedWill be updated
AmberpetK. Venkatesham (BRS)Will be updatedWill be updated
Jubilee HillsMaganti Gopinath (BRS)Maganti GopinathWill be updated
KhairatabadDanam Nagender (BRS)Will be updatedWill be updated
MusheerabadMuta Gopal (BRS)Will be updatedWill be updated
NampallyJaffer Hussain (AIMIM)Will be updatedWill be updated
SanathnagarTalasani Srinivas Yadav (BRS)Will be updatedWill be updated
SecunderabadT. Padma Rao Goud (BRS)Will be updatedWill be updated
Secunderabad ContonmentVacantWill be updatedWill be updated

Updates:

TimeUpdate
9:28 amMaganti Gopinath leading in Jubilee Hills
9:26 amAIMIM leading in two assembly constituencies in Hyderabad
9:10 amBRS candidate T. Prakash Goud is leading from Rajendra Nagar
8:59 amBJP’s Raja Singh is leading from Goshamahal
8:36 amAIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi is leading from Chandrayanagutta
8:20 amCongress MLA candidate from Jubilee Hills Mohammed Azharuddin reaches the counting centre in Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium.
8:00 amCounting begins

Counting of votes begins in Hyderabad

The counting of votes for Hyderabad’s 15 assembly constituencies which are mostly represented by MLAs of AIMIM and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) began at 8 am. It is being conducted under tight security arrangements at 15 centers in the city.

Although the trends began at 8 am, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj has informed that the final results are set to be out by 5 pm today.

Out of the 15 assembly constituencies in the Hyderabad district, seven fall under the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency, and the rest are under the Secunderabad parliamentary constituency.

Telangana exit polls 2023

Following the conclusion of Telangana Assembly polls 2023, almost all exit polls predicted that Congress is going to get the highest number of seats and is likely to form the next government in the state.

Though none of the exit polls are in favor of BRS, some are hinting at the possibility of a hung assembly.

For AIMIM, many surveys predicted that the party will be able to send 7-9 MLAs to Telangana Assembly.

SurveyCongressBRSBJPOthers (*)
Aaraa (prepoll)58-6741-495-77-9
Polstrat49-5948-585-106-8
News24-Today’s Chanakya71(±)933(±)97(±)58(±)3
ABP- CVoter49-6538-545-135-9
*- Others includes AIMIM.
SurveyCongressBRSBJPAIMIMOthers
Jan Ki Baat48-6440-557-134-70
Chanakya Strategies67-7822-316-96-70
10tv6838570
CNN56481050
IndiaTV-CNX63-7931-472-45-70
Matrize58-6846-564-95-70
P-MARQ58-7137-512-66-80

Now, as vote counting is ongoing, it remains to be seen whether exit polls will prove to be accurate in this election or if BRS will form the government again in the state.

