LIVE: AIMIM leading in two constituencies in Hyderabad; BJP leading in Bahadurpura

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) sitting MLAs Akbaruddin Owaisi and Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala are leading from Chandrayangutta and Malakpet assembly constituencies. From Goshamahal and Bahadurpura, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Raja Singh and Y. Naresh Kumar respectively are leading.

Following is the list of constituencies, the sitting MLAs from AIMIM, BRS and BJP and leading and trailing candidates

Assembly constituency Sitting MLA (Party) Leading candidate Trailing candidate Bahadurpura Mohammad Moazam Khan (AIMIM) —Will be updated— —Will be updated— Chandrayanagutta Akbaruddin Owaisi (AIMIM) Akbaruddin Owaisi —Will be updated— Charminar Mumtaz Ahmed Khan (AIMIM) —Will be updated— —Will be updated— Goshamahal T.Raja Singh (BJP) T. Raja Singh —Will be updated— Karwan Kausar Mohiuddin (AIMIM) —Will be updated— —Will be updated— Malakpet Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala (AIMIM) Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala —Will be updated— Yakatpura Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri (AIMIM) —Will be updated— —Will be updated— Amberpet K. Venkatesham (BRS) —Will be updated— —Will be updated— Jubilee Hills Maganti Gopinath (BRS) Maganti Gopinath —Will be updated— Khairatabad Danam Nagender (BRS) —Will be updated— —Will be updated— Musheerabad Muta Gopal (BRS) —Will be updated— —Will be updated— Nampally Jaffer Hussain (AIMIM) —Will be updated— —Will be updated— Sanathnagar Talasani Srinivas Yadav (BRS) —Will be updated— —Will be updated— Secunderabad T. Padma Rao Goud (BRS) —Will be updated— —Will be updated— Secunderabad Contonment Vacant —Will be updated— —Will be updated—

Updates:

Time Update 9:28 am Maganti Gopinath leading in Jubilee Hills 9:26 am AIMIM leading in two assembly constituencies in Hyderabad 9:10 am BRS candidate T. Prakash Goud is leading from Rajendra Nagar 8:59 am BJP’s Raja Singh is leading from Goshamahal 8:36 am AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi is leading from Chandrayanagutta 8:20 am Congress MLA candidate from Jubilee Hills Mohammed Azharuddin reaches the counting centre in Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium. 8:00 am Counting begins

Counting of votes begins in Hyderabad

The counting of votes for Hyderabad’s 15 assembly constituencies which are mostly represented by MLAs of AIMIM and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) began at 8 am. It is being conducted under tight security arrangements at 15 centers in the city.

Although the trends began at 8 am, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj has informed that the final results are set to be out by 5 pm today.

Out of the 15 assembly constituencies in the Hyderabad district, seven fall under the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency, and the rest are under the Secunderabad parliamentary constituency.

Telangana exit polls 2023

Following the conclusion of Telangana Assembly polls 2023, almost all exit polls predicted that Congress is going to get the highest number of seats and is likely to form the next government in the state.

Though none of the exit polls are in favor of BRS, some are hinting at the possibility of a hung assembly.

For AIMIM, many surveys predicted that the party will be able to send 7-9 MLAs to Telangana Assembly.

Survey Congress BRS BJP Others (*) Aaraa (prepoll) 58-67 41-49 5-7 7-9 Polstrat 49-59 48-58 5-10 6-8 News24-Today’s Chanakya 71(±)9 33(±)9 7(±)5 8(±)3 ABP- CVoter 49-65 38-54 5-13 5-9 *- Others includes AIMIM.

Survey Congress BRS BJP AIMIM Others Jan Ki Baat 48-64 40-55 7-13 4-7 0 Chanakya Strategies 67-78 22-31 6-9 6-7 0 10tv 68 38 5 7 0 CNN 56 48 10 5 0 IndiaTV-CNX 63-79 31-47 2-4 5-7 0 Matrize 58-68 46-56 4-9 5-7 0 P-MARQ 58-71 37-51 2-6 6-8 0

Now, as vote counting is ongoing, it remains to be seen whether exit polls will prove to be accurate in this election or if BRS will form the government again in the state.