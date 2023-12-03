Tug of war continues between Mohammed Azharuddin, BRS’ Gopinath

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills assembly constituency is currently witnessing a tug of war between Congress’ Mohammed Azharuddin and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate Maganti Gopinath. The margin between the two candidates is less than two thousand votes.

After ten rounds of the total 26, Gopinath secured 27,571 votes, whereas Mohammed Azharuddin secured 25,923 votes.

Earlier, for the constituency, BRS renominated two-time sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath (who won as a TDP candidate in 2014), while the Congress roped in cricketer-turned-politician Mohammad Azharuddin as its candidate. The contest became more interesting with the AIMIM nominating Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin from the constituency.

The BJP also nominated Lankala Deepak Reddy for the seat.

In 2014, Gopinath won the seat by defeating the then AIMIM candidate Naveen Yadav by a margin of 9,000 votes. Post joining the BRS, he retained the seat with a 16,000-vote lead over Congress’ Vishnuvardhan Reddy.

Out of the 356,995 eligible voters, 157,792 (44.2%) voters cast their ballots in this election.

As the counting is still ongoing, it is not yet clear whether Mohammed Azharuddin or Maganti Gopinath will win the seat.