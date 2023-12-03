LIVE: KTR trailing in Sircilla, KCR trailing in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated result of the recently held Telangana elections will be out today with the Election Commission (EC) geared up to push out the results across 119 Assembly constituencies. As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray in the elections, including BRS chief and incumbent chief minister Chandrasekhar Rao, his minister-son KT Rama Rao, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar, D Arvind and Soyam Bapu Rao.
The BRS fielded candidates in all 119 seats. The BJP and Janasena contested 111 and 8 seats respectively in a pre-poll pact while the Congress gave one seat to its ally CPI. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has put up candidates in nine segments in the city.
Several segments witnessed triangular contests making them keenly watched ones.
KCR contested from two segments-Gajwel and Kamareddy- so did Revanth Reddy-Kodangal and Kamareddy. The BJP fielded its MLA, Etala Rajender, from Gajwel, besides Huzurabad, where he is the incumbent legislator.
Live Updates:
|Parties
|Lead/Win
|BRS
|40
|Congress
|66
|AIMIM
|04
|BJP
|06
|Others
Live blog:
09:32 AM: Congress supporters gather outside the residence of state party chief Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad and raise slogans as the party shows lead.
09:29 AM: BJP’s Eatala Rajender leading in Huzurabad, trailing in Gajwel
09:23 AM: KTR trailing in Sircilla against Congress candidate Kondam Karuna Mahender Reddy
09:12 AM: Visuals from Congress’ PC room at party headquarters in Delhi where leaders and workers watch TV channels to track election results.
09:11 AM: Visuals from Sri Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium where counting of votes is underway.
09:09 AM: BRS’ Prakash Goud leads in Rajendranagar
09:09 AM: BRS minister Erraballi Dayakar Rao trailing in Palakurthi
09:08 AM: BRS’ Danam Nagender leading in Khairtabad over Congress’ P Vijaya Reddy
09:03 AM: Congress’ K Rajagopal Reddy leads in Munugode
09:00 AM: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy leading in both Kodangal and Kamareddy
08:56 AM: KCR leads from Gajwel over BJP’s Eatala Rajender
08:55 AM: BJP’s T Raja Singh leads from Goshamahal over BRS, Congress
08:46 AM: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy leading in Kamareddy against BRS supremo and chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao
08:40 AM: On early trends, BRS MP K. Keshava Rao says, “I will not get into the figures now because I would not undermine the surveys. You have your studies, I have mine…As far as the surveys are concerned, you have given Congress a lead. But as per my studies, we have a comfortable majority to get into power…Congress is fighting a lone battle, they have no supporters. They have to get the seats all by themselves…But BJP and AIMIM are sure to support us in case of need…” On Congress’ lead, he says, “We have to congratulate them. This is not a joke…They have done a great job. We are coming down, they have gone up. This has to be accepted because the figures will say. There is no question of hiding those things.”
08:37 AM: BRS’ T Harish Rao leads in Siddipet postal ballot counting
08:35 AM: BRS MLC K Kavitha continues to exude confidence in a BRS victory
08:32 AM: Congress candidates Tummala Nageshwar, and Bhatti Vikramarka lead from Khammam and Madhira respectively over BRS candidates
08:30 AM: Leads- BRS-22, Congress-26, BJP-4 and AIMIM-1
08:29 AM: AIMIM’s Akbaruddin Owaisi leads from Chandrayangutta, BJP’s Bandi Sanjay Kumar leading from Karimnagar over BRS’ Gangula Kamalakar
08:26 AM: Congress leads at 24, BRS at 20. BJP and AIMIM join the tally by leading at 4 and 1 respectively.
08:21 AM: Congress leading at 17, BRS at 15 places
08:17 AM: Congress MLA candidate from Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills, Mohammad Azharuddin on his way to the election votes counting centre in Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium
08:11 AM: Congress leading in 15 places and BRS at 12 as counting begins
08:09 AM: Congress’ Telangana in charge exudes confidence in forming the next government
08:00 AM: The counting of votes begins beginning with postal ballots