Fifties by Shakib and Towid lift Bangladesh to 265/8 against India

Shakib Al Hasan (Photo: ACC/ Twitter)

Colombo: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Towid Hridoy scored contrasting half-centuries to post a decent 265 for eight against India in an inconsequential Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Friday.

Invited to bat, Shakib (80 off 85 balls) and Towid (54 off 81 deliveries) steadied the Bangladesh ship after early wickets.

For India, pacers Mohammed Shami (2/32), Shardul Thakur (3/65) and Prasidh Krishna (1/43) shared six wickets between them.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh 265 for 8 in 50 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 80, Towid 54 Hridoy; Shardul Thakur 3/65)

