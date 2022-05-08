Fight will be between TRS, Congress in next elections: Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: Former Congress president and party MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the fight would be between the Congress and the TRS parties in the next Assembly elections.

Addressing party leaders in Gandhi Bhavan, Rahul Gandhi said though Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has police and money power, he did not have the support of the people behind him. He also alleged that the family of the Chief Minister had looted the State completely. The dreams of Congress president Sonia Gandhi were not fulfilled even after eight years of the formation of the Telangana State, he lamented.

Rahul Gandhi said the people of the State did not get any justice in education, health, and employment. He said the responsibility of protecting the State from the KCR’s family lies on the shoulders of the Congress leaders. He also said the youth should come forward in their fight against the TRS.

He called upon the party leaders to transform Telangana State into a role model of the country. Stating that Friday’s farmers’ protest at Warangal was a grand success due to the collective efforts of the party leaders, he thanked all of them for working hard to make the public meeting a grand success. Rahul Gandhi made it clear that they would not form a feudal government in Telangana after the next Assembly elections and added that they would also give tickets only to those who has merit in their work including their role in agitations for the welfare of the farmers and people.

The Congress leader made it clear that they would not give tickets to those who don’t work for the people irrespective of their seniority in the party. He also said those who frequent Delhi would not get the tickets.

He exhorted the party leaders to visit the villages frequently and help the people if they wanted party tickets. Rahul Gandhi also said they would conduct personal surveys of the party candidates and allot tickets to them on the basis of the findings of the survey.

Give importance to Warangal declaration

Rahul Gandhi called upon the party leaders to give wide promotion to the Warangal declaration by conveying the main promises made to the farmers and other people in the State. He termed the Warangal Declaration as an agreement between the Congress party and the people of the State.

Making it clear that it was very common to have differences among the party leaders in the State, Rahul asked the leaders to talk to him directly if they have any problems and warned them from approaching the media and air their problems. He said the party has crores of workers who love the Congress party unconditionally.

Rahul Gandhi also held a meeting with the membership drive coordinators at Gandhi Bhavan. Speaking on the occasion, he said only the family of KCR benefited from the formation of the State. He made it clear that ouster of KCR government was the responsibility of both the Congress party and youths in the State. He reminded that Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi conceded a separate State at the cost of incurring huge political loss in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. He told the party workers that he would visit the State any number of times to boost their morale.