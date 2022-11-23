Finnish PM to visit New Zealand

Auckland: Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, accompanied by Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari and a business delegation will visit New Zealand next week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The two leaders will meet in Auckland.

“New Zealand and Finland are natural partners. We share similar approaches and views on many international issues, including the importance of the rule of law, multilateralism, sustainability, and free and open trade,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“We look forward to building our trade and investment relationship with Finland, utilising the opportunities presented by the conclusion of our free trade agreement with the European Union. The ongoing and active support of friends such as Finland is welcome as we move toward signing and ratifying the FTA as soon as possible”.

The New Zealand-European Union FTA includes ambitious and ground-breaking outcomes to promote trade and sustainable development. It is expected to increase exports to the EU by up to $1.8 billion per year.

The visit, from 29 November to 1 December, will be the first of a Finnish Prime Minister to New Zealand, and will be the first opportunity for the two Prime Ministers to meet in person.