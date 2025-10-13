FIR against Aaj Tak anchor Anjana Om Kashyap for derogatory remarks against Dalits

Aaj Tak primetime anchor Anjana Om Kashyap and founder-publisher of India Today Group, Aroon Purie have been booked by the Punjab police for making disrespectful remarks against the Valmiki community, Dalits.

The FIR was registered after Bharatiya Valmiki Dharam Samaj (BHAVADHAS) filed a complaint, accusing Kashyap of making derogatory comments about the saint Maharishi Valmiki during a televised show, which was widely shared on the channel’s social media platforms, The Indian Express reported on Sunday.

The complaint related to remarks made by Kashyap on her show “Black and White“, which was broadcast on October 7 and included a discussion about the recent attempted attack on Chief Justice of India BR Gavai.

BHAVADHAS, in their complaint, described the remarks as “deeply insulting,” while alleging that they hurt the sentiments of the entire Valmiki community across the country.

National coordinator of BHAVADHAS Chaudhary Yashpal and resident of Mohalla Ghati Valmiki of Ludhiana, Punjab, stated, “We demand the immediate arrest of Anjana Om Kashyap and an apology for her offensive words against Saint Valmiki on a national channel.”

Chief coordinator of the organisation, Vijay Daanav, also Aam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab government’s Dalit Vikas Board chairman, said, “We want immediate arrest of Kashyap for insulting Valmiki ji and hurting our sentiments.”

The FIR has been registered under section 299 of BNS, which penalises deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings, and 3(1)(v) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“The case will be investigated by a DSP-rank officer, as required under the SC/ST Act, and the file has been forwarded to the Ludhiana Police Commissioner’s office,” SHO of Division No.4 police station, Inspector Gaganpreet Singh, was quoted by The Indian Express.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the FIR was filed after taking legal opinion. “At least 13 Dalit and SC organisations complained that the tone and language used in the show were derogatory. The investigation is underway,” he said.

In a statement issued on behalf of TV Today Network Limited, the anchor and managing editor, Kashyap, denied all allegations.

“The program in question was conducted respectfully and in full adherence to journalistic ethics, with complete regard for all faiths and communities,” the statement read, adding that they failed to understand how the broadcast could be offensive, “as the full footage clearly shows no derogatory reference to Bhagwan Maharishi Valmiki Ji.”

The network also claimed that “certain selectively edited and misleading clips” circulating online distorted “the content and intent of the program”.

“These misrepresentations must be withdrawn immediately, as they malign responsible journalism,” it said, “The channel will seek appropriate legal protection and redress against the false and misconceived allegations.”

In response, protesters gathered to demonstrate against Om Kashyap in Ludhiana, creating a garland made of shoes and slippers around her photograph.

Previously, in September, a court in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, ordered a complaint to be registered against Aaj Tak anchor Anjana Om Kashyap regarding an episode of her show Black and White, titled “Why was the purpose of India’s partition not fulfilled?” after a plea by former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, claimed the programme was “completely unwarranted,” “in extremely poor taste,” and intended to create a rift between two major communities.