FIR against Telugu Scribe for reporting on CM Revanth’s Delhi trip

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against social media news handle ‘Telugu Scribe’ for allegedly compromising Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s security by publishing details of his Delhi trip.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Khairtabad Police Station on July 14, based on a complaint by Telangana CM’s Chief Security Officer KB Franklin.

The complaint states that on July 13, a confidential wireless message was issued from the Chief Minister’s Private Secretary to various government and security authorities regarding the CM’s official visit to New Delhi. The message contained the minute-by-minute tour programme, Z-Plus security classification, security and bandobast instructions, the official mobile number of the Chief Security Officer, and the Chief Minister’s blood group for emergency purposes.

This message was later “unauthorisedly published” by Telugu Scribe on the same day, thereby placing sensitive operational security information in the public domain.

The complainant stated that the unauthorised publication indicated that the document was leaked either through unauthorised access or wrongful communication from within the official distribution network.

The complainant has asked for a thorough investigation to identify the persons responsible for the unauthorised access, including those associated with Telugu Scribe.

A case has been registered under sections 303(2) (theft) 317(2) (dishonestly receive or retain stolen property) 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) 125 (rash or negligent acts that endanger human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 43(b) (unauthorized data extraction) of the Information Technology Act read with 66 (computer-related offences).

Telugu Scribe reacts

Acknowledging the case against them, Telugu Scribe, in a post on X, stated, “Breaking News: Revanth Reddy gives another medal to TeluguScribe, files a case against TeluguScribe for counting his Delhi visits. Revanth Reddy is probably the first person in the country to file a case against a CM for writing a news story on his visits.”

The unauthorised post in question had pointed out that Revanth Reddy would be making his 73rd visit to New Delhi on July 13.

Also Read Telangana police issues notice to X seeking info on news handle TeluguScribe

Previous case against Telugu Scribe

In April this year, Telangana Police’s Intelligence Wing had requested the X Corp to furnish information regarding TeluguScribe’s account registration, usage logs and activity details.

A notice was issued to X Corp’s Safety-Legal Policy wing in Bastrop, Texas, under Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Section 43 (F) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2008, on April 18.

In the notice, R Bhaaskaran, Deputy Director General of Police, CI Cell, Intelligence Department, informed X that Telugu Scribe has been frequently making tweets containing highly objectionable and filthy language, along with morphed photos and videos.

“This behaviour not only undermines the dignity of a public figure but also has the potential to incite hatred and violence. It is imperative that you intervene to address this matter and ensure that such abusive behaviour is not tolerated on your platform,” the notice read.