Telangana police issues notice to X seeking info on news handle TeluguScribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police’s Intelligence Wing has requested the X Corp (formerly known as Twitter) to furnish information regarding popular social media news handle @TeluguScribe, including information on its account registration, usage logs and activity details.

TeluguScribe describes itself as the most popular social media news platform covering Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

A notice was issued to X Corp’s Safety-Legal Policy wing in Bastrop, Texas, under Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Section 43 (F) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2008, on April 18.

Also Read Telangana govt to introduce digital media policy soon, says Minister

In the notice, R Bhaaskaran, Deputy Director General of Police, CI Cell, Intelligence Department, informed X that Telugu Scribe has been frequently making tweets containing highly objectionable and filthy language, along with morphed photos and videos.

“This behaviour not only undermines the dignity of a public figure but also has the potential to incite hatred and violence. It is imperative that you intervene to address this matter and ensure that such abusive behaviour is not tolerated on your platform,” the notice read.

The police stated that it was essential to identify the suspect behind “these unlawful activities” to prevent further harm and ensure that proper legal action can be taken.

TeluguScribe responds to notice

Meanwhile, the social media news platform accused the Telangana Police of “blatant abuse of power” after the state police sought information about its handle under the stringent UAPA, a law, it said, that “primarily aimed at countering terrorism and threats to national sovereignty.”

In a strongly worded statement, TeluguScribe dismissed the police notice as a “sinister attempt” to silence dissent, saying none of the allegations levelled by the police department are true. The platform asserted that all its content is in the public domain and completely legal.

“We are not terrorists, Revanth Reddy Garu!” the platform said, addressing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directly.

Telugu Scribe alleged that the Congress government in Telangana has been targeting it regularly due to its “pro-people coverage.” The platform claimed that nearly 70 cases have been filed against it over the past two-and-a-half years.

It condemned the invocation of “draconian laws” and vowed to continue its fight to safeguard what it called “the people’s voice” in the two Telugu states. The platform also appealed to civil society, journalists, politicians, intellectuals, followers, and the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to question the intimidation tactic and help save media freedom and freedom of speech.