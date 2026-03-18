Telangana govt to introduce digital media policy soon, says Minister

I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said that journalists will soon hear good news on the allotment of house sites

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 18th March 2026 4:27 pm IST
I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy announced that Telangana digital media policy will be introduced in the next few months.
Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy

Hyderabad: Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has announced that the state government was going to finalise Telangana’s “digital media policy” in a couple of months.

Answering questions raised by Congress MLC Chinthapandu Naveen alias Teenmaar Mallanna in the Telangana Legislative Council on Wednesday, March 18, Ponguleti said that the policy has already taken some form and that it would be introduced in two to three months.

Regarding the accreditations to media persons, Ponguleti said that there were certain misconceptions regarding the issuance of such cards. He clarified that the state government wasn’t going to discriminate between the desk and field journalists, and that they would be treated equally.

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He also mentioned that after issuing the initial government order (GO 252) on accreditations, suggestions were taken from journalists and their unions, after which certain amendments were made.

He said that a committee was formed to facilitate the issuance of accreditation cards and, if needed, another circular could be issued to make the process smooth.

Regarding the house allotments to journalists, he said that soon journalists will be hearing some good news. It can be mentioned that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had announced during a programme on International Women’s Day on March 8 that soon journalists would be allotted house sites.

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Ponguleti said that the house sites will be allocated, ensuring that there will be no legal complications that may arise later.

He also assured that the state government wasn’t going to take the job security of journalists lightly.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 18th March 2026 4:27 pm IST

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