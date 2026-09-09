FIR reveals details of assault on Manipuri musician in Delhi

New Delhi: The FIR filed by the son of a 54-year-old Manipuri musician, Chongtham Vikram Singh, has revealed that he allegedly witnessed a group of four to five youths kicking and punching his father outside their residence in Delhi’s Kilokari area on the night of September 6.

According to the statement recorded in the FIR, Yaiphaba said he was at home with his family at around 11:30 p.m. when he heard his father shouting outside. On opening the door, he allegedly saw four to five men assaulting his father.

Yaiphaba told police that he raised an alarm, following which the youths fled the spot. He said he saw their faces while they were running away and would be able to identify them if they appeared before him.

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According to the FIR, Yaiphaba then took his father to Holy Family Hospital in a taxi along with his mother, Jochia, and a neighbour, Rado.

During the journey to the hospital, Vikram Singh told his son that the youths who had assaulted him had come from a dhaba located opposite their residence. He also said that some of them had threatened him earlier after he had objected to them creating noise and causing a nuisance near the dhaba.

The FIR stated that Vikram Singh subsequently fainted inside the taxi. After being admitted to Holy Family Hospital, he died during treatment.

In his complaint, Yaiphaba said his father had been a musician and had been away from work for around seven to eight years, mostly staying at home. He also stated that the family originally hailed from Imphal, Manipur, and that he is pursuing a BA LLB from Asian Law College, Noida.

The complainant alleged that his father died due to the assault and requested police to take appropriate legal action against all the accused.

Delhi Police has registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. The police are also working to identify and trace the youths allegedly involved in the assault.