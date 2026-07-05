Fire breaks out at Nampally Criminal Court in Hyderabad

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:
Fire engine outside Nampally Criminal Court Gate.
Fire Engine outside Nampally Criminal Court

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at the Nampally Criminal Court premises in Hyderabad on Monday, triggering panic among court staff and visitors.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot soon after receiving the alert. Two fire tenders were pressed into service, and firefighters launched an operation to bring the blaze under control.

Preliminary reports suggest that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit. Officials said the exact cause of the incident would be ascertained after a detailed investigation.

Subhan Bakery

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, according to preliminary information. Firefighters prevented the flames from spreading further, and the situation is now under control.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited and the copy will be updated as further information becomes available.

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Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:

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Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
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