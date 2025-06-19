Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a residential building in the Moghalpura area of Hyderabad on Wednesday, June 18. Following the incident, panic prevailed among the residents.

The incident occurred in a ground-floor godown of the building which is located near Dargah Bhola Shah Sahab.

Firefighters prevent major disaster

As soon as the fire department received the information, prompt action was taken to control the blaze.

The Additional District Fire Officer (DFO) supervised the operation to ensure the safety of residents and nearby buildings.

Due to the prompt action, neither any casualties nor any injuries were reported.

Firefighters not only doused the fire but also rescued nine people from the building before the flames could spread further.

Cause of fire at residential building in Hyderabad not clear

The exact reason for the fire at the building in Moghalpura, Hyderabad is still unclear as the investigation is ongoing.

Early reports suggest stored cartons may have fueled the flames. Officials are checking if an electrical fault or negligence caused the incident.

The incident once again serves as a reminder that better fire safety measures are essential for buildings, especially residential ones in Hyderabad.